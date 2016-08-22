FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IMF evaluates Ghana's fiscal outlook, could review assistance program
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

IMF evaluates Ghana's fiscal outlook, could review assistance program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ACCRA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is evaluating Ghana's fiscal outlook for the rest of 2016 and will consider the third review of the country's $918 million assistance programme next month subject to the outcome, the Washington-based lender said on Monday.

Ghana, which exports cocoa, gold and oil, signed the three-year aid deal in April last year to bring down budget deficits, inflation and a high public debt.

"Discussions between staff and the authorities are currently ongoing to update macroeconomic projections, firm up the fiscal outlook for the remainder of 2016 and ascertain that financial pressures in SOEs will not pose additional risks to the central government budget," the Fund said in a statement.

"Subject to a quick and positive conclusion of these discussions, staff expects the third program review to be considered by the IMF Executive Board around mid-September," it said.

The government had expected the Executive board to conclude the third review in June to enable it receive a fourth disbursement of around $115 million in balance of payment support.

The West African economy has agreed remedial measures including financial and institutional reforms to cut spending and spur growth.

Finance Minister Seth Terkper said last week the IMF deal was yielding positive results and that Ghana was on target to halve its fiscal deficit this year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.