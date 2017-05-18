FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says suggests Ghana request extension of aid deal
May 18, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 3 months ago

IMF says suggests Ghana request extension of aid deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, May 18 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has suggested to Ghana's government that it request an extension to a three-year $918 million aid programme due to end in April 2018, the Fund's Ghana representative Natalia Koliadina said on Thursday.

"We have suggested to the authorities the possibility of extending the programme following a significant setback in implementation last year," she told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet)

