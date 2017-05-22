(Adds quote, context)
ACCRA May 22 Ghana's government will ask the
International Monetary Fund to extend its support programme to
December 2018 from April 2018 to boost efforts to stabilize the
economy, senior government sources said on Monday.
An extension would reassure markets and also likely bring in
additional IMF funds to a programme under which Ghana was
initially set to receive $918 million over three years, the
sources told Reuters.
The deal was agreed by the previous government to restore
stability to an economy that slowed sharply in 2014 due to a
fiscal crisis and lower global prices for Ghana's oil and gold
exports.
Any request for extension would represent a change of course
for the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo, which said
after coming to power in January that it wanted the programme to
end on time.
"The programme is going to be extended until December 2018,"
said a senior government source who declined to be identified.
His comment was echoed by other government sources.
The IMF said last week it had suggested to the government
that it request an extension.
(Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Nellie Peyton and
Andrew Heavens)