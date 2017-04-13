FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana says committed to ending IMF programme on schedule in 2018
April 13, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 4 months ago

Ghana says committed to ending IMF programme on schedule in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 13 (Reuters) - Ghana is committed to ending its three-year $918 million programme with the International Monetary Fund as scheduled in April 2018, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told a news conference on Thursday.

The comment rebuffs reports that the government, which took power in January after winning an election, would ask for an extension of the programme to give more time for the country to stabilize government finances. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Toby Chopra)

