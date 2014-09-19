FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana inflation to ease to roughly 9.5 pct in 2015 -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ghana expects inflation to ease to 9.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points, by the second half of 2015 from a four-year high of 15.9 percent recorded in August, central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah told Reuters on Friday.

Inflation would fall as the Bank of Ghana maintains its tight monetary policy stance, aided by government stabilisation efforts and a boost in foreign exchange liquidity, he said.

The bank on Wednesday maintained its benchmark interest rate at 19 percent. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Louise Ireland)

