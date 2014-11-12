UPDATE 1-Ghana consumer inflation rises to 16.9 percent in October

(Adds quote, context)

ACCRA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ghana’s annual consumer price inflation rose to a four-year high of 16.9 percent in October from 16.5 percent the previous month, the country’s statistics office said on Wednesday.

The figure is the highest since March 2010 and put inflation well above the government’s full-year target of 13 percent, plus or minus 2 percent. The government revised the target in July from a forecast of 9.5 percent.

Non-food items and imported goods fuelled the rise, deputy government statistician Baah Wadieh told a news conference.

“The main price drivers for the non-food inflation rate were housing, water, electricity gas and other fuels at 36 percent and transport at 30.6 percent,” Wadieh said, noting that food items and non-alcoholic drinks inflation rose to 6.5 percent.

Ghana’s economy has grown rapidly in recent years due to its exports of oil, cocoa and gold but the government is struggling to stabilise its economy in the face of a stubbornly high budget deficit and a currency that has fallen sharply this year.

The government is holding talks with the International Monetary Fund on a possible financial assistance programme. The central bank is due to set its main policy rate on Wednesday. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Louise Ireland)