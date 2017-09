ACCRA, June 25 (Reuters) - Ghana’s annual producer price inflation rose to 33.1 percent year-on-year in May from 31.5 percent in April, the national statistics office said on Wednesday.

Producer price inflation is an advance indicator of consumer price inflation, which rose to 14.8 percent in May driven mainly by a persistent depreciation of the local cedi currency. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Lewis)