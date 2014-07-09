FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana inflation to return to 2014 target range by Q4 -cbank gov
July 9, 2014 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana inflation to return to 2014 target range by Q4 -cbank gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 9 (Reuters) - Ghana’s inflation is likely to return to its target range for the end of 2014 of 9.5 percent plus or minus 2 percent by the fourth quarter, central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah told a news conference on Wednesday.

Wampah said the government would need to take a “more aggressive stance” on fiscal consolidation in the second half of the year. Annual inflation stood at 15.0 percent in June up from 14.8 percent in May, the statistics office said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

