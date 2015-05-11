FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leaders of Ghana and Ivory Coast agree to talks on maritime dispute
#Energy
May 11, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Leaders of Ghana and Ivory Coast agree to talks on maritime dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 11 (Reuters) - The presidents of Ghana and Ivory Coast agreed on Monday to negotiate an amicable end to issues around their maritime dispute, former U.N. secretary general Kofi Annan, who will chair the negotiations, said on Monday.

“We have a deal,” Annan told Reuters. A source close to the talks later made clear that Annan was referring to the fact that he had been able to get the two presidents to talk.

“This is just a start of the process. They are asking Mr Annan to help them find an amicable solution.”

Reuters earlier wrongly reported that Annan had announced that the parties had reached agreement on the substance of their dispute.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
