Ghana can continue production in Ivory Coast oil dispute

HAMBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - An international maritime tribunal on Saturday ruled that Ghana can continue production in a multi-billion dollar offshore oil development in an area of the sea involved in a boundary dispute with Ivory Coast but must not start new exploration.

Ivory Coast had made a request to the Hamburg-based International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) that Ghana suspend oil exploration and exploitation operations in the disputed area while legal hearings expected to take several years into the dispute are held. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Toby Chopra)