ACCRA, April 25 (Reuters) - British company Tullow said on Saturday its offshore oil and gas project TEN “can move ahead” after an international maritime tribunal ruled in a border dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The company said it would await instructions from Ghana’s government on implementing provisional measures ordered by the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea, which ruled that Ghana could continue the $4.9 billion development, but not engage in new exploration. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Kevin Liffey)