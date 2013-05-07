FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kosmos to invest $400 mln in Ghana oil development in 2013 - CEO
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Kosmos to invest $400 mln in Ghana oil development in 2013 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, May 7 (Reuters) - Kosmos Energy will invest $400 million in its Ghana operations in 2013 as part of its commitments to the West African nation’s Jubilee oil field and other projects, the firm’s CEO said on Tuesday.

“This covers our commitment to the rest of the Jubilee development and also the new Tweneboa Enyera and Ntom fields (TEN) project,” Brian Maxted told journalists in the Ghanaian capital.

The New York-listed firm holds a 24.1 percent stake in Ghana’s jubilee field which started pumping oil in December 2010 and has hit production of between 110,000 and 115,000 barrels a day over the last 3 months. Kosmos owns 19 percent of the TEN project which is expected pump its first oil in 2016.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.