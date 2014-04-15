FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana bans export of scrap ferrous metal to support local industry
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 15, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana bans export of scrap ferrous metal to support local industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 15 (Reuters) - Ghana has banned the export of ferrous scrap metal immediately in a bid to make more raw material available to sustain the West Africa country’s steel industry, Trade Minister Haruna Iddrisu said on Tuesday.

Iddrisu said the government was also drafting legislation to establishm an international trade commission to deepen and enforce anti-dumping measures in Ghana.

Steel manufacturers in Ghana have complained they do not have enough raw materials to sustain the industry yet tonnes of the metals are exported to countries which in turn dump finished goods on the market at cheaper prices. (Reporting by Kwassi Kpodo; Editing by David Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.