Gold drives up Ghana minerals revenues in H1 2012 - statement
#Basic Materials
August 16, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

Gold drives up Ghana minerals revenues in H1 2012 - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ghana’s Chamber of Mines said on Thursday that revenues from the minerals sector during the first half of 2012 rose by 19 percent versus a year ago to $2.76 billion.

“The impressive first half performance was largely on the back of the performance of mineral revenue from gold and bauxite, despite the dip in reveue from diamond and manganese”, Toni Aubynn, CEO of the Chamber said in a statement.

Gold production was up by six percent during the period, due in part to an increase in production from Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd and Adamus Resources, according to the statement.

Ghana is Africa’s second largest gold miner behind South Africa. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

