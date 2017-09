ACCRA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria will delay a plan to reduce drastically its supply of gas to Ghana from Friday while the two countries hold emergency talks over an outstanding debt of $181 million, the West African Gas Pipeline Company said.

Ghana already faces electricity blackouts and the threat to cut supply by 70 percent could have worsened the problems and presented an extra headache for the government. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by William Hardy)