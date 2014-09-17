Cut in supply of Nigeria gas to Ghana could hurt economy -Ghana cbank gov

ACCRA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A cut in the supply of gas from Nigeria to Ghana through the West African Gas Pipeline (WAPCO) is “not good news” and could damage the country’s economy if prolonged, Ghana’s central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah told a news conference on Wednesday.

A senior official at WAPCO in Ghana said on Wednesday gas supplies through the pipeline, which serves, Togo, Benin and Ghana, have been cut due to a strike in Nigeria. Ghana’s economy was hurt in 2013 by an energy deficit. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix)