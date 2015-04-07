FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana state oil company to reduce Trafigura loan due to price dip
April 7, 2015

Ghana state oil company to reduce Trafigura loan due to price dip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 7 (Reuters) - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will reduce the sum it borrows in a loan deal with commodities trader Trafigura to $350-$400 million from $700 million due to slumping oil prices, CEO Alex Mould said on Tuesday.

The company will also revise the terms and duration of the deal, which is for oil and gas projects, Mould told reporters. GNPC is a key player in a country where oil exports are the second biggest source of revenue. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet)

