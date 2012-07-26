FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's ruling NDC to name Mahama as election candidate
July 26, 2012 / 2:58 PM / in 5 years

Ghana's ruling NDC to name Mahama as election candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 26 (Reuters) - Ghana’s ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has agreed to name President John Dramani Mahama as its candidate in a presidential election due in December, a top party official told Reuters on Thursday.

“The (National Executive Committee) has adopted a motion to endorse President Mahama as the NDC flag bearer for the 2012 elections. There was no opposition to the motion,” George Lawson, NDC deputy general secretary, said after a party meeting in Accra.

Lawson said the NEC resolution meant Mahama, who took over as Ghana’s leader after incumbent John Atta Mills died on Tuesday, would be unopposed and officially endorsed at a Sept. 1 party congress.

