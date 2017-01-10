FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana president names former bankers as finance, energy ministers
January 10, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 7 months ago

Ghana president names former bankers as finance, energy ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday named the co-founder of investment bank Databank as Finance Minister and a former vice-president of the Bank of New York, Boakye Agyarko, as Energy Minister, a government statement said.

The appointments were part of a cabinet list issued on Tuesday, three days after Akufo-Addo was sworn in to a four-year term leading Ghana, a West African country that produces gold, oil and cocoa. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Emma Farge)

