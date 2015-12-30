Ghana says has fixed power deficit that caused years of blackouts

ACCRA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Ghana’s government said on Wednesday it had fixed an electricity supply deficit that caused years of frequent blackouts that hurt businesses and angered voters ahead of an election next year.

The Ministry of Power made the announcement in a statement. President John Mahama vowed in February to fix the problem by the New Year and Power Minister Kwabena Donkor had previously said he would resign if power cuts persisted into 2016. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)