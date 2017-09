ACCRA, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Ghana’s power minister has resigned for unsatisfactory handling of a electricity crisis that caused years of frequent blackouts and hurt the West African economy, two government sources said.

Kwabena Donkor submitted his resignation on Thursday to President John Mahama after talks at the presidency a day earlier, a source close to the presidency told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Kim Coghill)