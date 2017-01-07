Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president

ACCRA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana's president on Saturday in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders, sealing a rare peaceful transfer of power in a region plagued by political crises.

Akufo-Addo, 72, a former opposition leader, defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections a month ago.

The major cocoa and gold exporter is half-way through a three-year aid programme with the International Monetary Fund to fix an economy dogged by high public debt and inflation. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet)