ACCRA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ghana's new president Nana Akufo-Addo said he would cut taxes to boost the economy on Saturday, as he took the oath of office in the capital Accra.

"We will reduce taxes to recover the momentum of our economy," Akufo-Addo said. "Ghana is open for business again." (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet)