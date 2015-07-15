FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's central bank holds benchmark policy rate at 22.0 pct
July 15, 2015

Ghana's central bank holds benchmark policy rate at 22.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept its main policy rate unchanged at 22.0 percent on Wednesday, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.

The cocoa- and oil-producing West African nation is under a three-year aid program worth $918 million with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by a deficit, a debt-to-GDP level close to 70 percent and rising inflation. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

