ACCRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ghana’s debt-to-GDP level, which rose to 71 percent in June from 67 percent in May, is not “very dangerous” because the increase is mainly due to an exchange rate differential, central bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah said on Monday.

Ghana is seeking a Eurobond of up to $1.5 billion next week and part of the proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, Wampah told a news conference. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)