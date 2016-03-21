Ghana forex stability evidence fiscal consolidation on track - central bank

ACCRA, March 21 (Reuters) - Stability in Ghana’s foreign exchange market is evidence that fiscal consolidation is on track, Ghana’s central bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah told a news conference on Monday.

The cedi currency weakened from around 1.93 to the U.S. dollar in March 2013 to around 4.4 to the dollar in June last year in evidence of a fiscal crisis facing the country. But it has weakened less than 1 percent this year and stood at 3.85 at 1220 GMT on Monday.