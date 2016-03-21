FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana forex stability evidence fiscal consolidation on track - central bank
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Ghana forex stability evidence fiscal consolidation on track - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 21 (Reuters) - Stability in Ghana’s foreign exchange market is evidence that fiscal consolidation is on track, Ghana’s central bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah told a news conference on Monday.

The cedi currency weakened from around 1.93 to the U.S. dollar in March 2013 to around 4.4 to the dollar in June last year in evidence of a fiscal crisis facing the country. But it has weakened less than 1 percent this year and stood at 3.85 at 1220 GMT on Monday.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.