Ghana central bank holds benchmark policy rate at 21.0 pct

ACCRA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana held its main policy rate unchanged at 21.0 percent on Wednesday citing a moderated risk to inflation resulting from lower oil prices, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.

Ghana is holding a final round of talks this month with the International Monetary Fund for a financial package aimed at resolving fiscal problems that have helped slow growth in an economy that produces gold, cocoa and oil. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and James Macharia)