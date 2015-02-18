FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana central bank holds benchmark policy rate at 21.0 pct
February 18, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

Ghana central bank holds benchmark policy rate at 21.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana held its main policy rate unchanged at 21.0 percent on Wednesday citing a moderated risk to inflation resulting from lower oil prices, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.

Ghana is holding a final round of talks this month with the International Monetary Fund for a financial package aimed at resolving fiscal problems that have helped slow growth in an economy that produces gold, cocoa and oil. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
