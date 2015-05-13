FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's central bank raises benchmark policy rate to 22.0 pct
May 13, 2015

Ghana's central bank raises benchmark policy rate to 22.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, May 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 22.0 percent on Wednesday to offset the risk of inflation, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.

The West African nation started a three-year aid program worth $918 million with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by a deficit, a debt-to-GDP level close to 70 and a falling currency. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by James Macharia)

