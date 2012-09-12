UPDATE 2-Ghana holds interest rates on balanced economic outlook

* BOG leaves rate unchanged in line with expectations

* Ghana annual inflation steadies at 9.5 pct in Aug.

* BOG says $1.5 bln injection will support currency (Adds quotes, link to full statement)

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The rate-setting committee of the Bank of Ghana decided on Wednesday to keep its prime interest rate unchanged at 15 percent, citing a balanced inflation and growth outlook in the West African state.

The decision was anticipated by most analysts, who said a stabilization of the local cedi currency in recent weeks would tame inflationary pressure in the oil, cocoa and gold producer nation ahead of elections in December.

“The (Monetary Policy Committee) is of the view that the risks to inflation and the growth outlook are fairly balanced. Consequently, the committee has decided to leave the policy rate unchanged at 15 pct,” acting bank Governor Henry Kofi Wampah told a news conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ghana announced that annual inflation was steady at 9.5 percent in August, the first time in six months the rate has not gone up.

Ghana’s cedi currency, meanwhile, has gained ground against the dollar since July on the back of oversubscribed government bond issues and other moves, but it remains down about 13 percent so far this year.

Ghana’s economy is among the fastest growing in Africa thanks to the onset of revenues from its offshore Jubilee field, which started up at the end of 2010, and robust cocoa crops and gold mining output.

Wampah said the forthcoming food crop harvest season would have a moderating effect on inflation, which would remain within the bank’s target band for the year.

A $1.5 billion cocoa loan signed by cocoa regulator Cocobod on Wednesday, will also provide additional inflows to support the cedi in the 3rd quarter, he said.

Analysts said that, while the decision to hold rates was widely anticipated, pressure remained on the central bank to possibly hike rates soon due to risks to the currency and an expected uptick in spending due to a December election.

“The rate decision was in line with our expectations, largely because of the stability of the currency experienced in recent weeks, and also because of recent developments on the pricing front,” said Nii Ampa-Sowa of Databank Group.

“However, it remains to be seen, or at least articulated, how the (Bank Of Ghana) will deal with the expected decline of the currency, and possibly pricing pressures, as the election period draws closer in Q4-2012,” he said

The Bank of Ghana tightened monetary policy in April, reintroducing some short-term bills, changing bank reserve requirements, and requiring 100 percent cedi cover for vostro balances - held by local banks on behalf of foreign banks.

“The implication is that the magnitude of monetary tightening this year has been much more significant than that implied by the shift in the policy rate in the same timeframe,” Standard Bank’s Samir Gadio said.

“The main uncertainty for international investors is the outlook for bond issuance at the longer end. In the absence of further supply in coming months, we suspect the secondary market yields on the five-year bond may compress further from the current 18 percent level,” he said. (Reporting Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Richard Valdmanis, Ron Askew)