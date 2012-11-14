Bank of Ghana holds prime rate unchanged at 15 pct

ACCRA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The rate-setting committee of the Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday it held its prime interest rate unchanged at 15 percent, marking its third consecutive decision to hold the rate steady since June.

The bank’s decision, announced by acting bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah at a news conference, came after the West African nation’s statistics office said Ghana’s annual consumer price inflation fell for the second consecutive month to 9.2 percent in October from 9.4 percent the month before. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix)