FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Ghana holds prime rate unchanged at 15 pct
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Ghana holds prime rate unchanged at 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The rate-setting committee of the Bank of Ghana said on Wednesday it held its prime interest rate unchanged at 15 percent, marking its third consecutive decision to hold the rate steady since June.

The bank’s decision, announced by acting bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah at a news conference, came after the West African nation’s statistics office said Ghana’s annual consumer price inflation fell for the second consecutive month to 9.2 percent in October from 9.4 percent the month before. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Bate Felix)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.