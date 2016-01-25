Bank of Ghana keeps benchmark interest rate at 26 pct

ACCRA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank kept its benchmark policy rate at 26 percent on Monday citing moderation in the pace of consumer inflation, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.

The West African nation is under a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by high fiscal deficits and a distressing public debt, with consumer inflation consistently above government target. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; editing by Edward McAllister)