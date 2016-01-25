UPDATE 2-Bank of Ghana keeps benchmark interest rate at 26 pct

* Monday’s rate hold largely expected

* Central bank says began implementing zero deficit financing

* Analysts say local currency vulnerability a key challenge (Adds analyst comments, context)

By Kwasi Kpodo

ACCRA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ghana’s central bank kept its benchmark policy rate at 26 percent as expected on Monday as it attempts to bring down double-digit inflation, although a fragile currency still poses a threat to stable prices.

Central bank governor Henry Kofi Wampah cited moderation in the pace of consumer inflation as a reason for keeping policy unchanged.

The West African nation is under a three-year aid program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support an economy dogged by high fiscal deficits and public debt, with consumer inflation consistently above government targets.

The rate is the highest in 12 years after the bank raised rates from 25 percent in November.

“The current tight monetary stance, supported by the continuing fiscal consolidation and improvement in the energy situation have led to a low risk in the outlook,” Wampah told journalists.

Ghana’s consumer inflation rose marginally to 17.7 percent, one of the highest in the West African region but Wampah said the central bank’s monetary tightening in recent months could limit any further rise.

The country’s gross international reserves stood at $5.9 billion or 3.5 months of imports as of December, Wampah said.

Ghana has yet to fully resolve a three-year electricity crisis that has stunted industrial growth and made the government unpopular ahead of general election this year.

“Going forward, the committee expects the slower pace of price changes to continue and steer inflation down towards the medium target band of eight percent, plus or minus two percent,” Wampah said.

Ghana’s economy is expected to pick up speed this year, even as the government abides by IMF-set spending limits, and Wampah said the bank had begun its zero financing of the budget deficit limit placed on it under the aid deal.

Although Monday’s rate hold was generally expected, analysts say the central bank would have to adopt other monetary conditions to cap inflation and stabilize the local currency.

The cedi is down nearly four percent since Jan. 2 after weakening about 16 percent last year.

“Much will now depend on the extent of GHS (cedi) stability - which is likely to be a key determinant of the policy rate outlook,” said Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank’s chief economist for Africa.

Ghana, one of Africa’s most stable democracies, will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November which are expected to produce a tight race between President John Mahama and Nana Akufo Addo of the main opposition New Patriotic Party, partly due to economic concerns. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Edward McAllister and Dominic Evans)