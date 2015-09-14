FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana's central bank raises benchmark policy rate to 25.0 pct
September 14, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana raised its main policy rate by 100 basis points to 25.0 percent on Monday to offset the risk of inflation, its governor Henry Kofi Wampah said.

The West African nation started a three-year aid program worth $918 million with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April to restore fiscal balance to an economy dogged by a high fiscal deficit, a debt-to-GDP level close to 70 percent, and a falling currency. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

