UPDATE 3-Ghanaian president stands by fiscal plans after rating outlook dips

* President says prospects for growth, stability strong

* S&P rates Ghana ‘B’, Moody’s assigns ‘B1’ grade

* Some analysts demand more radical approach over deficit (Updates with interview with Ghana’s president)

By Matthew Mpoke Bigg

ACCRA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ghana stands by its fiscal consolidation plan after Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s revised their outlook on the country’s sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, President John Mahama said on Friday.

Ghana is considered one of Africa’s most dynamic economies because of its stable democracy and rapid growth powered by exports of gold, cocoa and oil.

But restoring macroeconomic stability presents a stiff challenge for Mahama’s government in the face of a budget deficit it estimates will stand at 10.2 percent of GDP in 2013 and a high debt-to-GDP ratio.

To remedy the problems, the government this year cut fuel and utility subsidies, raised the value-added tax (by 2.5 points to 15 percent), sought to tame public-sector wages, introduced a stabilization levy and attempted to plug tax loopholes, Mahama told Reuters.

“All these measures in the short term are going to bring down the deficit from 12 percent to provisionally 10.2 percent, even though we missed that target (of 9 percent in 2013),” Mahama said by telephone from France, where he is attending an African summit hosted by French President Francois Hollande.

“Next year, the effects of most of the measures we have put in place will begin to be felt because those measures were put in July and half the year had passed by then,” he said.

Ghana’s medium-term prospects for growth and fiscal consolidation are good, said Mahama, who was vice president until the death of President John Atta Mills in July 2012 and won election to a four-year term last December.

S&P rates Ghana ‘B’ and Moody’s ‘B1’, both in the speculative grade category. Moody’s cited a “a steep deterioration in its (Ghana‘s) debt and debt-servicing ratios, despite rapid economic growth.”

“The negative outlook indicates at least a one-in-three possibility that we could lower the ratings on Ghana within the next 12-18 months, due to its weakening fiscal and external profile,” S&P said on Friday.

Fitch downgraded Ghana to B in October from B+ because of spending worries. The agency has since said the country risks missing a target, outlined in the budget, to reduce the deficit to 8.5 percent in 2014. The target itself was not sufficiently aggressive, Fitch said.

MORE RADICAL APPROACH

Several analysts echo Fitch’s concerns. They say the decisions of the ratings agencies should spur the government to adopt a more radical approach, not least to rein in public-sector wage growth and expand revenue collection.

“One would hope that it (the ratings decisions) could spur the government into action. Unfortunately, I am not hopeful that this will be the case,” said Melissa Verreynne, an economist at NKC Independent Economists in South Africa.

“The government seems to have become complacent ... due to the prospect of higher revenues from the oil sector over the medium to long term and ... foreign investors’ apparent willingness to hold Ghanaian debt,” she said in an email.

The yield on Ghana’s benchmark 91-day bill fell to 18.6634 percent at a Nov. 29 auction. The country will target oil production from its offshore Jubilee field of 120,000 barrels per day in 2014, according to the budget.

That output is modest compared with that of other African producers, although the initial production of oil in 2010 spurred optimism about the prospects for the country of 25 million people and triggered a spike in GDP growth the next year to more than 14 percent.

The government issued a second Eurobond, worth $750 million, in July, in part to reduce the cost of its debt service and also to pay for infrastructure projects.

Ghana’s main opposition party is in transition following its defeat in December’s election, but says the government is not doing enough to rein in spending.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is already above 50 percent and could rise to 60 percent once a multibillion-dollar Chinese loan is fully dispersed, New Patriotic Party finance spokesman Mark Assibey-Yeboah told Reuters.

The government should cut recurrent spending to free money for capital investment and debt service, he said. (Editing by Peter Cooney)