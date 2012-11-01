Ghana insurer SIC slips to net loss on bad debts

ACCRA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ghana’s State Insurance Company (SIC.GH> said on Thursday that it swung to a net loss of 0.838 million cedis ($444,642) for the nine months to September compared with a net profit of 8.152 million cedis a year earlier on bad debts.

The insurance provider said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange that exceptional cost bad debts during the period were pegged at 7.994 million cedis.

Net premium, however, rose 20 percent to 54.209 million cedis from 45.128 million cedis during the same period in 2011, while basic earnings per share fell to 0.0043 cedis from 0.0417 cedis.