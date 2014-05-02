Standard Chartered Bank Ghana says Q1 2014 net profit rises

ACCRA, May 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said on Friday its net profit for the three months through to March rose 43 percent to 60.98 million cedis ($21.54 million), compared with 42.63 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income rose 40.6 percent to 84.1 million cedis, the lender said in an unaudited filing released by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) on Friday.

Basic earnings per share also rose to 0.53 cedi from 0.37 cedi. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Emma Farge)