Ghana doctors to extend strike for two weeks - union
August 14, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Ghana doctors to extend strike for two weeks - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ghana’s doctors unanimously agreed on Friday to extend their strike for two weeks while pressing government for a formal document to define their conditions of service, a senior leader for the Ghana Medical Association union told reporters.

The strike, under which doctors refuse to see out-patients or admit new in-patients, is an early challenge to the government’s adherence to an International Monetary Fund programme designed to restore economic stability. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)

