ACCRA, June 4 (Reuters) - Ghana will maintain current fertiliser subsidy levels for the 2012/13 cocoa growing season but the programme will cost over 50 percent more due to price hikes, the government said on Monday.

Agriculture minister Kwesi Ahwoi said the government will subsidise 176,000 tonnes of fertiliser, the same as for the 2011/12 season, but the cost will be 124.8 million cedis ($66.4 million), up from 79 million cedis. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis)