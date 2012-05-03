Ghana 120,000 bpd target "probable" in 2013-Tullow

ACCRA, May 3 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc will likely increase production at its Jubilee offshore field in Ghana to a long-delayed target of 120,000 barrels per day in 2013, its chief executive told local shareholders on Thursday.

“We are currently doing around 70,000 barrels per day and while doing that we are also looking at various ways of enhancing the production to around 90,000 barrels by the end of this year and probably ramp up to 120,000 barrels next year,” Aidan Heavey told the meeting in Accra.