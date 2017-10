ACCRA, May 11 (Reuters) - Ghana’s UT Bank said on Friday its first quarter net profit stood at 4.65 million cedis versus 1.05 million cedis in the same period of 2011.

Total interest income rose to 29.225 million cedis in the first three months of 2012 from 19.809 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by Mark John)