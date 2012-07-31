Ghana central bank head named vice president

ACCRA, July 31 (Reuters) - Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has chosen Central Bank Governor Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as his vice-president, a spokesman for Mahama told a local radio station on Tuesday.

Mahama took over as Ghana’s president last week when President John Atta Mills died unexpectedly.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party has since said that it will name Mahama as its candidate in an election due at the end of the year. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy)