BRIEF-Global Health Partner Q4 EBITDA more than doubles, proposes dividend
#Healthcare
February 19, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Global Health Partner Q4 EBITDA more than doubles, proposes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Global Health Partner AB

* Q4 sales revenues increased to SEK 209.9 million (208.4)

* Q4 EBITDA improved to SEK 18.0 million (8.5)

* Says adopted a new dividend policy, which says that in long term 50 percent of profits after tax and minority interests shall be distributed to shareholders

* Says proposal to annual general meeting for 2014 is 13 öre per share

* Says after some dampening of growth in q4 of 2014, we have a positive view of current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

