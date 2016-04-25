FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's GIB sells 2 bln Saudi riyals of floating rate notes
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

Bahrain's GIB sells 2 bln Saudi riyals of floating rate notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank (GIB) said it had sold 2 billion Saudi riyals ($533 million) of five-year floating rate notes, the first issue by a financial institution in the domestic Saudi riyal bond market since September 2015.

The senior unsecured notes were oversubscribed and priced at a spread of 140 basis points over the three-month Saudi interbank offered rate, the bank said on Monday.

GIB Capital was lead coordinator for the offer, while GIB Capital, Samba Capital & Investment Management Co, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital were joint lead managers and book runners.

GIB’s primary shareholder is the state-owned Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

