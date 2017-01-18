FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Bahrain's Gulf Int'l Bank launches $500 mln bond at MS + 170 bps -leads
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 7 months ago

Bahrain's Gulf Int'l Bank launches $500 mln bond at MS + 170 bps -leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Gulf International Bank launched on Wednesday a $500 million Reg S bond with a final spread of 170 basis points over mid-swaps, according to a document issued by the banks arranging the deal and seen by Reuters.

The bank set initial pricing guidance for its bond earlier on Wednesday in the mid-swaps plus 180 basis points area but then tightened it to 170-175 bps over mid-swaps.

Citigroup, Dubai Islamic Bank, GIB Capital, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered were involved in the transaction, with GIB Capital and JP Morgan as joint global coordinators. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.