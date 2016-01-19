FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf lender GIB picks banks for potential bond offering - sources
January 19, 2016

Gulf lender GIB picks banks for potential bond offering - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gulf International Bank (GIB) has picked at least four banks to arrange investor meetings as early as this month ahead of a potential bond issue denominated in Saudi riyals, sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

GIB -- 97 percent-owned by a Saudi state-owned fund -- could raise between 1 and 1.5 billion riyals ($267-400 million) through a five-year bond, said one of the sources, who is based in the kingdom.

The Bahrain-based lender has picked banks including its own investment banking arm GIB Capital, Riyad Capital, Samba Capital, and Saudi Fransi Capital to arrange the deal, according to the Saudi-based source and a second source.

The lender told Reuters it would release a statement about the issue upon its completion. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is private.

GIB, which is predominantly a wholesale bank providing services to big companies and financial institutions, launched the Middle East’s first online-only consumer banking business last year. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Keith Weir)

