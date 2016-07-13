FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Gulf lender GIB appoints CEO of investment banking unit
July 13, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Gulf lender GIB appoints CEO of investment banking unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Gulf International Bank (GIB) said on Wednesday that it had appointed Osamah Mohammed Shaker as chief executive of its investment banking subsidiary, GIB Capital.

Shaker has more than 16 years of banking and investment experience in Saudi Arabia with the Saudi British Bank and HSBC Saudi Arabia, Bahrain-based GIB said in a statement. Most recently he worked at the kingdom's central bank.

The appointment was effective June 29, the statement added.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
