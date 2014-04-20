FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's GIB plans 2 bln Saudi riyal note issue
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Bahrain's GIB plans 2 bln Saudi riyal note issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s Gulf International Bank plans to issue a 2 billion-riyal ($545 million) floating rate notes with a lifespan of five years through a private placement in Saudi Arabia, a prospectus showed on Sunday.

The bank mandated its own investment banking arm, GIB Capital, as well as those of National Commercial Bank, Samba Financial Group and Banque Saudi Fransi to act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. Investor meetings will take place in Saudi Arabia on April 21 and 22. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Writing by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
