Spain will not back down on Gibraltar border controls - Foreign ministry
August 12, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 4 years

Spain will not back down on Gibraltar border controls - Foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Spain will not back down on implementing tighter controls at its border with the disputed British territory of Gibraltar, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, escalating the row between the two countries.

“The controls are not a right, they are an obligation,” the spokesman told Reuters, adding the Spanish government would not scrap the controls which it saw as being legal and proportionate to prevent money laundering and contraband of tobacco and other products.

Earlier on Monday, Britain had said it might take legal action against Spain over the tighter border controls which have caused long delays for tourists and local people. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

