Britain considers legal action against Spain over Gibraltar

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain is “seriously considering” taking legal action against Spain over extra checks at the border with Gibraltar that have caused long delays, Prime Minister David Cameron’s spokesman said on Monday.

Britain thinks tighter checks by Spanish officials at the frontier of the contested British overseas territory are “politically motivated and totally disproportionate”, the spokesman told reporters. (Reporting by William James and Peter Griffiths; Editing by Stephen Addison)