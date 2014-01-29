FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GIC, Macquarie buy majority stake in Australian student accommodation firm Iglu
January 29, 2014

GIC, Macquarie buy majority stake in Australian student accommodation firm Iglu

SINGAPORE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Macquarie Capital have formed a joint venture which has bought a majority stake in Iglu, an Australian student accommodation provider with a property portfolio worth about $132 million.

The deal is the largest of its kind in the Australian student accommodation sector, GIC said in a statement, without disclosing the investment value. Macquarie Capital is a unit of Macquarie Group Ltd.

Iglu - a specialist developer, operator and owner of purpose built off-campus student accommodation - has a real estate portfolio of approximately A$150 million ($132 million), comprising over 900 beds across three properties in Sydney and Brisbane.

GIC and Macquarie Capital said further funding will be committed to build additional Iglu-managed properties that are close to educational institutions and public transport.

GIC, the bigger of Singapore’s two state funds, has been a far more active investor than Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd in recent months.

Earlier this month GIC partnered a group of investors to buy $1.3 billion worth of Manhattan office space from Time Warner Inc, its second major real estate deal in the developed world less than a month.

$1 = 1.1399 Australian dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

